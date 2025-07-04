KBC Group NV Sells 1,577 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,618,109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,714,586,000 after acquiring an additional 52,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,186 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,856 shares during the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 590,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,832,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 89,376.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 477,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,867,000 after acquiring an additional 477,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,268,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $457.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $452.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.11. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15 and a beta of 1.04. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.31 and a 52 week high of $571.42.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.36). Watsco had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 92.24%.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Watsco from $560.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 target price on Watsco in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.17.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

