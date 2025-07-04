KBC Group NV Sells 205,828 Shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 88.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,828 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Dayforce during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Dayforce during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Dayforce by 14,800.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dayforce by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Dayforce during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000.

In related news, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $112,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,691 shares in the company, valued at $5,935,606.56. The trade was a 1.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $108,522.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 150,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,423.68. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,580 shares of company stock worth $259,321. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DAY. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dayforce from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dayforce from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dayforce in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dayforce from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Dayforce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.86.

NYSE DAY opened at $57.22 on Friday. Dayforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average of $61.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 357.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

