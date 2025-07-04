KBC Group NV Sells 3,012 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Leidos were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Leidos by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 101.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 19.8% during the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter worth $912,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.6% during the first quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS opened at $164.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.64. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.62 and a 1-year high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $151.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.28.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on LDOS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.46.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

