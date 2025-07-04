KBC Group NV Sells 5,435 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

KBC Group NV lowered its stake in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,435 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Alliant Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $61.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.96. Alliant Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

