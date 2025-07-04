KBC Group NV Sells 9,449 Shares of IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 53.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,449 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in IDEX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of IDEX by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of IDEX by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $181.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. IDEX Corporation has a one year low of $153.36 and a one year high of $238.22.

IDEX Announces Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.25 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price objective on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $185.00 price objective on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on IDEX from $264.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

