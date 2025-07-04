KBC Group NV Trims Holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,441 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.08% of LivaNova worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 340.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 800.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIVN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised LivaNova from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on LivaNova from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LivaNova from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $46.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $57.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.36.

LivaNova Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

