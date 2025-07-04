Lynch & Associates IN Has $686,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lynch & Associates IN cut its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,391,014.08. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 51,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.62, for a total transaction of $8,000,038.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,576,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,790,745.58. The trade was a 3.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,044,919 shares of company stock valued at $584,414,209. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $160.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.29%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

