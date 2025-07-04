Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 682 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MLM. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $557.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.95 and a 52 week high of $633.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.97.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.20%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $548.00 to $634.00 in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.86.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

