Mcdaniel Terry & Co. Purchases 479 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 24.8% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 121,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,821,000 after acquiring an additional 24,152 shares during the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,564,000. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $399,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 63,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sims Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL opened at $179.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,275. This represents a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,844,050. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Alphabet from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.95.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

