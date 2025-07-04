Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 1,725 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,299,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,642,000 after acquiring an additional 158,312 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $190,792,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Align Technology by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,659,000 after acquiring an additional 86,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Align Technology by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 731,846 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,597,000 after acquiring an additional 190,711 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

Align Technology stock opened at $196.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.74 and a 1 year high of $263.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.61.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

