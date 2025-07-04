Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 28,123 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 153,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 192,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 505,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $21.32 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 1-year low of $11.97 and a 1-year high of $24.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $18.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Daiwa America cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

