Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 9,472 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,472 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its stake in Mosaic by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $28.97. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $643,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 128,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,948.58. This trade represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOS. CIBC raised their price objective on Mosaic from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.58.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

