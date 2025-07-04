Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,439 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cfra Research raised Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.37.

In related news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,028 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

DLTR opened at $101.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $108.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average of $78.97.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

