Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,632,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 181,073 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,214,000 after purchasing an additional 427,276 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,144,000 after buying an additional 34,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,229,000 after buying an additional 294,180 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 688,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,307,000 after acquiring an additional 91,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

MOH stock opened at $239.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.55. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1 year low of $236.37 and a 1 year high of $365.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $303.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $375.00 target price (up from $331.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Baird R W cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,603,702. This represents a 5.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total transaction of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 257,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,484,262.90. This represents a 25.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

