Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in JD.com by 13.5% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in JD.com by 14.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,801,669 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,325,000 after acquiring an additional 487,969 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in JD.com by 706.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 27.3% during the first quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of JD.com in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of JD.com to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.23.

Shares of JD opened at $32.07 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.13 and a 1 year high of $47.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.79. The stock has a market cap of $50.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.48.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

