Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $107,000.
Shares of NASDAQ IGF opened at $59.05 on Friday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $59.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.80.
The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
