Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,108 Shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Labcorp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,502 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Labcorp were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Labcorp by 88.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in Labcorp during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Labcorp during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Labcorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH stock opened at $261.89 on Friday. Labcorp Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.96 and a 1 year high of $265.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.92. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Labcorp ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.11. Labcorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Labcorp Holdings Inc. will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Labcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.29%.

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,223,990. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Caveney sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total value of $494,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,549. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,834 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,714. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Labcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Labcorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Labcorp from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Labcorp from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.08.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

