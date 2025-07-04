Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 31,011 Shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 781.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 31,011 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $978,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Rambus by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,062,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Rambus by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $66.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.01. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 1.24. Rambus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $69.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Rambus news, Director Steven Laub sold 3,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $202,960.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,904 shares in the company, valued at $605,826.24. This trade represents a 25.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $477,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 326,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,619,874.76. This represents a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,848 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,933. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rambus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

