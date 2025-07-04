Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 8,974 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,974 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 201.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 703 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Aptiv by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Aptiv by 164.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV opened at $72.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.86 and its 200 day moving average is $62.41. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aptiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.61.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

