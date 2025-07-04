Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Position Increased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $69.02 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.92.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

