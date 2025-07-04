New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Lamar Advertising worth $11,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the first quarter worth about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 346.0% during the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 106.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 175.1% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAMR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $124.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12-month low of $99.84 and a 12-month high of $139.88.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $505.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

