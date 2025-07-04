New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Tenet Healthcare worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $171.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $178.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.63.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have commented on THC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $509,920.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,852.16. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Bierman sold 13,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $2,207,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,612,197.30. The trade was a 25.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,846,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
