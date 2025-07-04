New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,507 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Tenet Healthcare worth $13,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $171.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $178.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on THC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 3,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.72, for a total value of $509,920.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,852.16. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Bierman sold 13,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $2,207,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,612,197.30. The trade was a 25.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,846,305 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading

