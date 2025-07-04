New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Ball worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Ball by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Balefire LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 46,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,572 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Ball by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 280,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,465 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ball stock opened at $58.61 on Friday. Ball Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.51 and a 1-year high of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

