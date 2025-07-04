New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 251,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $9,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WTRG. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 536,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,216,000 after purchasing an additional 29,708 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 14,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $36.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $41.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $783.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.80 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 27.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WTRG

Essential Utilities Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.