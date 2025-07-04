New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of BellRing Brands worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,742.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in BellRing Brands by 175.8% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 747.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 180.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on BellRing Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. DA Davidson upgraded BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on BellRing Brands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at BellRing Brands

In related news, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $92,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 201,978 shares in the company, valued at $11,722,803.12. This represents a 0.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $385,952. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:BRBR opened at $57.58 on Friday. BellRing Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.06 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.70.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 12.82% and a negative return on equity of 133.63%. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BellRing Brands Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

BellRing Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 6th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

