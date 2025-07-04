New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.34 Million Stake in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,223 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of United Dominion Realty Trust worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Dominion Realty Trust by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

NYSE:UDR opened at $40.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.57, a P/E/G ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 8.35. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.61 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

United Dominion Realty Trust (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $419.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 491.43%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

