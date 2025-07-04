New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $11.61 Million Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,831 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,857 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $11,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $2,644,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,308 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on First Solar from $236.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of First Solar from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of First Solar in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.69.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $185.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.85. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.56 and a fifty-two week high of $262.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total transaction of $1,481,812.85. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. The trade was a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $278,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,181.84. This represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,376 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,172. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

