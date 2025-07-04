New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.02 Million Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,601 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $12,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,528,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

PNW opened at $90.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.42. Pinnacle West Capital Corporation has a 12-month low of $75.10 and a 12-month high of $96.50.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.95 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

