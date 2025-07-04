New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.07 Million Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,264 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.07% of Dollar Tree worth $12,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLTR. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 3,857.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 247.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,894,000 after purchasing an additional 132,934 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLTR opened at $101.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $108.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.97.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Cfra Research raised Dollar Tree to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $1,989,480.12. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,770,645.78. The trade was a 29.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,439 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,028 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

