New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $12.84 Million Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Stifel Financial worth $12,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,346,000 after buying an additional 672,420 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,588,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,637,000 after purchasing an additional 630,255 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,448,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,207,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,088,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,128,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,762,000 after buying an additional 145,902 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total value of $966,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Stifel Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $73.27 and a twelve month high of $120.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.44.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SF shares. Wolfe Research raised Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.