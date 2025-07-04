New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $13.39 Million Position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,746 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Evergy worth $13,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Evergy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Evergy by 5,983.3% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Evergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Evergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.19.

Evergy stock opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Evergy Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.32 and a twelve month high of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 8.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.26%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

