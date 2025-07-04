New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TAP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $75,034.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,322.55. This trade represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Roth Capital set a $71.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.46.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TAP

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a twelve month low of $46.94 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.33.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.