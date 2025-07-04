New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 198,955 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Trimble were worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trimble by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Trimble by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Wall Street Zen cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trimble from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

Trimble Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $78.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average of $69.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $78.99.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Trimble had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 42.40%. The business had revenue of $840.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 6,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.69, for a total transaction of $466,773.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,046.91. This represents a 26.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.