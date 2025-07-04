New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $11,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 275.0% in the 1st quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 75,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 60,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 13,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 401.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH stock opened at $234.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.14. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.37. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director John R. Welch sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.51, for a total value of $285,637.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,471.02. The trade was a 9.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $233,516.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,671.90. The trade was a 5.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,112 shares of company stock worth $3,416,406. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

