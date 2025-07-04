New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 174,322 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 25.1% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 353.5% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,451 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,656 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $7,443,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PFGC opened at $88.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.61. Performance Food Group Company has a fifty-two week low of $61.60 and a fifty-two week high of $92.44. The firm has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The food distribution company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $112.00 target price on Performance Food Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFGC

Insider Activity

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Craig Howard Hoskins sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total transaction of $1,673,343.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 152,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,333,252.15. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Erika T. Davis sold 8,200 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $735,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,897.84. This represents a 14.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,972 shares of company stock worth $5,964,073 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Performance Food Group Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.