New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 1,403 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.08% of J. M. Smucker worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1,365.5% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.09 per share, with a total value of $100,894.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,825 shares in the company, valued at $367,544.25. This represents a 37.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SJM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on J. M. Smucker from $134.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $119.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price (up from $123.00) on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $103.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $93.30 and a 52 week high of $125.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.95. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.31.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 14.10%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.37%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

