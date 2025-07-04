New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 271,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $12,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in OGE Energy by 100.0% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other OGE Energy news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,643.92. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 72,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,835.92. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

OGE stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. OGE Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $46.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

