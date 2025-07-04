New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,477 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

NYSE EMN opened at $80.06 on Friday. Eastman Chemical Company has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

