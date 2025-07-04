New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $10,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 3,571.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $29.80 and a one year high of $49.57.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on OVV. Citigroup set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ovintiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.47.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

