New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,400 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Mueller Industries worth $11,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 103.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director Terry Hermanson sold 10,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total value of $743,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 100,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,440,095.88. This trade represents a 9.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 3,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $244,359.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 93,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,865.98. The trade was a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,613 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,600 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.9%

MLI opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.01. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $96.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.84.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 23.17%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.21%.

About Mueller Industries

(Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.