New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 11,773 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,773 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $11,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Estee Lauder Companies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $88.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.17. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.37 and a 52 week high of $107.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -57.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.45.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

