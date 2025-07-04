New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 15,419 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 137,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,419 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $12,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $111.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.54.

Shares of ARE opened at $76.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.65. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 101.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.37 and a 52-week high of $130.14.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 694.74%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

