New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 162 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of XPO worth $12,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get XPO alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in XPO by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,641,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,789,171,000 after buying an additional 2,125,686 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth $231,667,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in XPO by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,753,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,016,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,808,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,158,000. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on XPO shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of XPO in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of XPO from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on XPO from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on XPO from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.89.

XPO Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $132.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.93. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $85.06 and a one year high of $161.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

XPO Profile

(Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.