New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 20,000 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $724,971,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,412,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,307,000 after acquiring an additional 246,578 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 159.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,988,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,233 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,381,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,191 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,293,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,335 shares during the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $56.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.48 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

