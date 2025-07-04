New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,372 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 142,402 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,372 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Textron by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 603,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,137,000 after purchasing an additional 201,696 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Textron by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,916,000 after buying an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Textron by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Textron by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,888 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Trading Up 0.7%

TXT opened at $82.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.92. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $94.57.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. UBS Group increased their target price on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXT

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.