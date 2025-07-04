New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,488 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Assurant worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 29.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Assurant by 4.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ opened at $193.47 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.12 and a 12-month high of $230.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.61. Assurant had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

In related news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.93, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,725.75. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $217.00 price target on Assurant and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.67.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

