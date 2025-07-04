New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,801 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 4,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew W. Poppink sold 275 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.97, for a total value of $65,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,377.09. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

JLL stock opened at $260.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $234.25 and a 200 day moving average of $246.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.34. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $194.36 and a twelve month high of $288.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

