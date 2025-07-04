New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,850 Shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $11,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $49,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $183.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.22 and a 200 day moving average of $180.15. Avery Dennison Corporation has a 1 year low of $157.00 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.87.

Avery Dennison Increases Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 33.11% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

