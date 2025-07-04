New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,001 Shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $12,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GPC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,698,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,338,000 after acquiring an additional 182,965 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 436.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 31,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 25,583 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth about $1,320,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 26,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,075,000 after buying an additional 21,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,407,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.98. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 23.71%. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.