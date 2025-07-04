New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,101 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,396 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Allegion were worth $9,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 22,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in Allegion by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 7,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Allegion by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALLE. Barclays increased their price objective on Allegion from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.33.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $148.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.20. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $113.27 and a twelve month high of $156.10.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a return on equity of 44.82% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $941.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

